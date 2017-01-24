Police: 3 people killed in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said three people were killed in a car accident on Route 62 (Youngstown Hubbard Road) in Youngstown.

The crash occurred sometime before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness said one of the vehicles, a white Jeep, attempted to pass on the double yellow line road and hit the other car head-on.

The witness said there were two people in each car and the Jeep’s passenger was the only survivor.

The road is closed between Albert Street and Logangate Road until further notice, according to police. It is expected to be blocked for some time during clean up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

WYTV is out at the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available. Tune into 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. for the latest.

To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.