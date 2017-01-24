Police: Liberty teen threatened to shoot people at Boardman theater

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 17-year-old Liberty girl is facing criminal charges after police said she threatened to “shoot everyone” at Cinemark Tinseltown in Boardman.

A caller reported the incident at the movie theater around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and police said screaming could be heard in the background. Officers surrounded the business and found the suspect, identified as Corren Wilson, walking between theaters.

Police said Wilson refused to stop and show her hands, walking back toward the theater. Officers took her to the ground and arrested her at which time Wilson said her “uncle will come up and shoot everyone in this (expletive),” a police report said.

The report said Wilson continued resisting arrest, kicking an officer. She did not have a weapon when she was arrested.

The manager of the movie theater told police that a large group of kids was inside the movie theater being loud, causing several patrons to ask for a refund. An assistant manager asked Wilson to leave and said Wilson began screaming and demanding a refund.

Employees said Wilson then said she would “shoot this (expletive) place up and I’m going to shoot all you, (expletives).” Police were called after Wilson tried to jump over the counter and began throwing popcorn and other merchandise, according to the report.

Wilson was charged with aggravated menacing, inducing panic, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.