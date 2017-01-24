Semi accident slows traffic on I-80 in East Lackawannock Twp.

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – All lanes are clear now in Lackawannock Township after a semi went off of Interstate 80.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway in East Lackawannock Township.

The highway was down to one lane for about two hours so crews could clean up the accident and tow away the truck. They took the trailer first and said they were coming back later for the tractor.

The truck was hauling powdered limestone. No one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.