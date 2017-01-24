Unbeaten Columbiana Girls remain in state top-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Newark (18) 15-0 189

2, Mason (1) 14-1 166

3, Tol. Start 12-1 127

4, W. Chester Lakota W. 14-2 106

5, Solon 13-2 103

6, Lyndhurst Brush 16-1 101

7, Eastlake N. 13-1 69

8, Can. GlenOak 13-1 58

9, Reynoldsburg 12-3 43

10, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (16) 15-0 169

2, Kettering Alter (2) 13-2 165

3, Day. Carroll 14-2 148

4, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13-2 94

5, Shaker Hts. Laurel 14-1 66

6, Trotwood-Madison 10-4 61

7, Perry 13-1 59

8, Parma Padua 12-2 55

9, London 13-2 51

10, Upper Sandusky 15-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Branch 19. 12, Millbury Lake 14. 13, Clyde 13. 14, Howland 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (11) 17-0 165

2, Archbold (3) 15-0 143

3, Versailles (1) 15-2 114

4, Cols. Africentric (1) 14-2 99

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-1 83

6, Ft. Recovery 11-1 74

7, Richwood N. Union 14-1 63

8, Columbiana (1) 18-0 58

9, Columbus Grove 13-1 56

10, Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 12-4 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 22. 12, Bellaire 14. 13, Newton Falls 12. 13, Waynesville 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (16) 14-1 177

2, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-0 132

3, Waterford (2) 12-2 127

4, Minster 13-1 118

5, Fairfield Christian 15-0 111

6, Ottoville 12-3 93

7, Arlington 13-2 80

8, Haviland Wayne Trace 12-1 69

9, Jackson-Milton 13-2 30

10, Russia 13-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Norwalk St. Paul 16. 12, Jackson Center 14. 13, New Matamoras Frontier 12.

COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS