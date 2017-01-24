Unbeaten LaBrae rolls past Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae placed five players in double-figures in an 82-59 win over Liberty Tuesday night. The Vikings entered the night ranked #2 in Division III.

Logan Kiser led the way with 19 points in the victory. Aaron Iler added 15 for the Vikings. Mike Eakins, Tariq Drake, and Carlton Brown added 12 points apiece.

Liberty was led by Andrew Bowers who tallied 17 points in the setback. Kevin Hawn chipped in with 12 for the Leopards.

Liberty drops to 2-11 overall on the season.

LaBrae improves to 13-0 overall on the campaign. The Vikings return to action Friday night at Brookfield.