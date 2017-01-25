Community inspires innovation at Buhl Park in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Leaders at Buhl Park in Hermitage said it’s the innovative ideas from community members that move the park forward.

In the near future, they plan to develop a mobile app for the park, along with exciting new activities for families and children.

It was a packed house for the third annual State of the Park meeting.

Patty Norris has lived in the Sharon area her entire life, watching it change over the decades. She said they’re lucky to have Buhl Park.

“All the memories that we have here, the ice skating, the swimming, just growing up here in this community and having this wonderful park that a lot of people enjoy.”

Park Director Tom Roskos said changes the park makes come from the people who live in the community. Their input was the reason Buhl Park reopened the driving range and built the dog park.

“The first two years, the things we accomplished in those years, came directly from feedback through this meeting of what the community was interested in,” he said. “We listened and were able to implement most of those things.”

The next big plan is the Nature Explore Classroom — an outdoor education area for summer youth camps and families. Kids and parents will be able to develop skills like gardening and painting.

That is set to open later this summer.

“It’s so important for them to be outside and engaged in our community, but interacting with nature, learning about the environment, about wildlife, and not afraid to get dirty,” Roskos said.

The park has a $1.2 million budget and only about half of that is covered by the trust left by the Buhl family. The rest is made through fundraisers.

Roskos said no tax dollars are spent on upkeep.

“We’re highly dependent on market fluctuations as well as people’s discretionary income. The state of our country and the economic climate can lend itself to donations throughout the year.”