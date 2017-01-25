Growth of solar power sparks Valley’s interest in alternative energy

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Department of Energy says 300,000 jobs were created in the energy sector last year, sparked by developments in alternative energy sources.

The jobs account for 14 percent of all created U.S. jobs, according to the new U.S. Energy and Employment Report.

Solar power is now employing more people in the U.S. than ever before.

In 2016, the solar energy sector employed over 350,000 people in the U.S. — more than oil, gas and coal combined. The report says this is largely due to the construction related to the significant buildout of new solar generation capacity.

John Socha is a student at New Castle School of Trade and wants to be a part of this growth.

“I’m currently a displaced steel worker, and when I was looking for something to better my future, seeing things going wind and solar and if coal and pipe is not the way the world wants to go, and wind and solar is, that’s where we have to go,” he said.

The New Castle School of Trade says more students are now interested in alternative energy. During the two years, the wind and solar energy program has grown.

“There is going to be a lot around the country, growth-wise. So I figured if I get into this, I can maybe come out and get a job, travel, work,” said student Joel Farelli,

Although the Valley sees a fair amount of cloudy weather, Dale Perry, of G.G.E., Inc Solar Energy, said solar energy is still a good source of power for Valley residents.

“It averages out to be four hours a day. You might think that is not much, but Florida only gets around six hours a day,” he said.

With the jobs and opportunities growing in the field, Valley residents say they are optimistic about solar energy’s future.

“I’m looking to stay here in the Valley,” Socha said. “There’s a huge wind and solar field out at General Motors, and they’re putting other power plants and stuff out there. So there are other opportunities out there locally, so yeah, I’d like to stay local.”