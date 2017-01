BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sophomore Sabria Hunter scored a game-high 17 points to help Austintown Fitch defeat Boardman, 53-41 Wednesday at Boardman High School.

The Spartans led, 21-17 at halftime, but the Falcons used a strong 3rd quarter to take the lead for good. Mikaela Hibbs added 10 points for Fitch, who improves to 11-4 with the win.

Boardman was led by Jenna Vivo with 16 points, while Lauren Gabriele added 9 points. The Spartans drop to 8-7 on the season.