Joseph Badger treats students to day of play as teams hit the court

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The high school boys and girls varsity teams at Joseph Badger held their games Wednesday morning and invited the entire student body to watch.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade filled the Badger High School gym. Not only were the district’s students in the stands, the public was invited, too, for the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Newberry.

The day was a reward for good behavior as part of the school district’s Positive Behavior Intervention System.

“It’s a serious, dedicated attempt our district is making at making this a positive place and making sure they are having a positive experience,” said Principal Ed Baldwin.

The athletes typically play in front of 200 people, but today there were thousands cheering them on.

Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Dusty Karr said the large crowd and noise made it difficult to hear in comparison to other games but enjoyed the enthusiasm.

“It was nice to play in an environment that was a little bit out of our realm,” Karr said.

With students as young as 5 years old in the crowd, the day was a chance for them to see the future holds for them on Badger’s basketball teams. The hope is that some of the younger kids will be inspired to join the teams. Right now, the girls team only has 9 players.

“There are a lot of kids in that gym right now that have never seen a basketball game. It’s nice to have them come out and see and my say I want to be that when I grow up,” Karr said.

“Our girls program isn’t very strong right now. It is still pretty young. So, I’d like to see more kids come out and try,” said Emma Hunkus, junior.

Both games counted towards the teams records. The girls won 57-21; the boys also got a win 51-49.