Lawyers in Youngstown triple-murder case argue over evidence, venue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The capital murder trial of Robert Seman is set to begin early next month, and lawyers are still arguing over what will be presented in court.

Seman is accused of killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. He was back in court Wednesday morning.

The defendant’s lawyers are asking Mahoning County Court Judge Maureen Sweeney to limit what prosecutors can present about Seman’s other case. Seman is also accused of raping Corinne Gump and paying his ex-wife to keep her quiet. Seman’s lawyers are afraid details of his other case with taint the jury.

Defense lawyers are also asking to move the trial out of Mahoning County because of publicity in this case.

While the judge says she will rule about Seman’s other case next week, she says she’ll hold off on any change-of-venue requests until after all sides have had the chance to question jurors.