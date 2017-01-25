Man found dead with gunshot wounds at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his Youngstown home Wednesday morning.

Christopher Bridges, 23, was shot at least twice in the chest, according to Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr. He said it appears Bridges was shot at least 12 hours before he was found.

A friend stopped by 1128 Republic Avenue on the city’s east side to check on Bridges. The door to the home was wide open and the friend said Bridges was lying on the ground.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives have not yet named a suspect or motive.

“It’s a homicide and we’re investigating it as such. I can’t release too much information. It’s an ongoing case that we just obviously opened,” Blackburn said.

This is the first homicide in the city of Youngstown this year.

“Obviously with the grief of the family, you realize one is too many,” said Youngstown Police Capt. Brad Blackburn. “I spoke with the mother. She’s obviously upset, and other family members, but that’s normal, unfortunately, at these kind of scenes.”