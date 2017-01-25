Nugget of Knowledge: Super Snacks

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: The Pittsburgh left

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In light of Super Bowl 2017, Google released a list of the most popular searches from each state when it comes to Super Bowl snacks. Does your favorite make the list?

Alaska: Spinach Quiche

California: Cupcakes

Idaho: Mac and Cheese

Indiana: Pulled Pork

Kentucky: Bean Salsa

Louisiana: Creamy Spinach Crabmeat

Maryland: Chickpea Soup

Michigan: Hamburger Sliders

Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos

Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip

West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball

Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies

