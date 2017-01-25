Nugget of Knowledge: Super Snacks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In light of Super Bowl 2017, Google released a list of the most popular searches from each state when it comes to Super Bowl snacks. Does your favorite make the list?
Alaska: Spinach Quiche
California: Cupcakes
Idaho: Mac and Cheese
Indiana: Pulled Pork
Kentucky: Bean Salsa
Louisiana: Creamy Spinach Crabmeat
Maryland: Chickpea Soup
Michigan: Hamburger Sliders
Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball
Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies
We’ve only listed a few, but you can find the complete list on People’s website.
