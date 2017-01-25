Trumbull Co. prosecutor calls for execution of ‘serial killer’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is asking for the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for a man that he calls a serial killer.

Stanley Adams was convicted of the deaths of three people in a two-month period in 1999.

Adams has been sitting on Ohio’s Death Row for the Oct. 11, 1999 murders of Esther Cook, of Warren, and her 12-year-old daughter, Ashley. A death sentence was imposed for those murders.

Adams is also serving a sentence for the rape and murder of Roslyn Taylor, of Hubbard. Prosecutors say Adams beat, strangled and raped the woman, who was found two days later in a partially-burned car.

According to Watkins, Adams has exhausted all appeals at the state and federal levels.

“After more than 17 years since these victims were viciously murdered, it is time to see the law enforced,” Watkins said.