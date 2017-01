WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) –¬†President Donald J. Trump will sit down with ‘World News Tonight‘ Anchor David Muir for his first interview since taking office.

“President Trump: The First Interview” airs Wednesday. Jan. 25 at 10/9c on WYTV.

