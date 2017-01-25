Vote to reduce Warren Fire Department captains fails

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be no changes made to the Warren Fire Department.

City council voted Wednesday against legislation that would have reduced the required amount of captains from six to three. Even more, the proposal wanted to eliminate the requirement for captains to be a part of inspections.

But after a 5-4 vote, that’s not happening.

The failure of the legislation is thought of as a victory for the fire union. Firemen at the meeting gave an applause when the city council turned down the ordinance.

“Well, it’s not so much the six captains,” said John Jerina, Union President of Warren Firefighters. “The captains work as inspectors, and you need that authority. You need the experience to be on the scene of a safety officer and need it for inspections.”

The cuts to fire captains wouldn’t have been immediate, as the city would have simply not replaced three captains after they retired.

Reducing those numbers would have saved the city of Warren $375,000.

Councilman Al Novak initially introduced the legislation. He said the changes would have curbed a fire department that is top-heavy financially.

“This was some way to cut back on a very, very bad ratio of management,” Novak said. “Rank versus regular firemen. It’s a bad, bad ratio”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently awarded Warren the SAFER grant — money that will cover the department adding 15 firefighters for two years.

“I think it’ll be more responsible to look at the demographical makeup after the 15 firefighters are added on,” councilman Eddie Colbert said. “Then make a determination if the captains are need or not.”

During caucus before the council meeting, there was discussion of amending the legislation. This would have allowed the city to add five firefighters after three captains retired.

But the amendment was never offered.