BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch topped Garfield 52-47 in girls’ high school basketball action Wednesday night. Senior Emily Rankin led the Warriors with 12 points on the night, while junior Kayla Hovorka added 10 in the victory.

The Warriors improve to 14-2 overall on the season.

Garfield was led in scoring by senior Grayson Rose, who finished with 16 points in the setback. The Lady G-Men drop to 14-3 on the campaign.

Next up for the Warriors is a road game against rival Salem Saturday night.