Youngstown crime activity: January 18-25, 2017

Wednesday, January 18

7:13 p.m. – 500 block of W. Princeton Ave., a woman reported hearing three gunshots and saw a dark car driving by her home. Police said a bullet went through the front door.

8:53 p.m. – 300 block of Logan Ave., David Taylor, 59, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police stopped Taylor for a traffic violation and said he had crack cocaine and a pipe in the car.

Thursday, January 19

12:26 a.m. – 100 block of Saranac Ave., Summer Alderman, 38, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Alderman was stopped for a traffic violation and found with suspended license plates and a crack pipe.

3:50 p.m. – 100 block of New York Ave., Joshua Timlin, 32, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police executing a search warrant reported finding several bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale, money and guns inside a home where Timlin was living.

5:08 p.m. – 1600 block of Himrod Ave., Ayana Green, 37, and Tyron Scott, 19, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Jalazia Green, 20, charged with possession of drugs. The three were charged after a raid of a home netted drugs, including heroin, cocaine and Oxycontin.

6:05 p.m. – 1000 block of Hawthorne Ave., Bria McCall, 21, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. McCall was arrested during an investigation of a fight between two sisters involving a taser. Police said McCall had a loaded handgun in her car, even though she didn’t have a concealed carry license, and said she was combative toward officers.

Saturday, January 21

12:14 a.m. – 300 block of Arlington St., victim reported home was broken into and a laptop was stolen.

3:28 a.m. – 100 block of E. Judson Ave., Frank Little arrested and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated burglary, possession of marijuana and obstructing official business. Police said a burglary alarm went off at a house, and Little was found rummaging through drawers in the kitchen. Little ran but was arrested. Police said he had marijuana, a gun, money, a cell phone and watch.

4:25 a.m. – 100 block of N. Evanston Ave., victim reported home burglary in which three televisions were stolen, along with video games.

8:52 a.m. – 100 block of E. Judson Ave., a resident reported that his home was ransacked.

5 p.m. – 700 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., victim reported returning home to find house ransacked, with four televisions and an Xbox One missing.

7:25 p.m. – 300 block of Alameda Ave., a man reported hearing a noise outside of his home. He went outside to find a broken basement window.

Sunday, January 22

1:03 a.m. – 2900 block of South Ave., Dennis Collier, 40, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. During an investigation of an underage drinking complaint at the Last Call Bar, police were informed that a man wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers outfit was “flashing a handgun” inside the bathroom. Police said Collier, who doesn’t have a concealed carry permit, had a gun in his waistband.

7:54 p.m. – Wick and Madison avenues, Jalazia Green, 20, arrested and charged with drug possession, tampering with evidence and trafficking. Deandre Fant, 29, charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling of a firearm and drug paraphernalia. Police said Green threw a baggie containing suspected heroin out of the car window during a traffic stop. Police reported finding a loaded handgun, cash, a scale, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ammunition and several baggies in the car.

8:26 p.m. – 300 block of E. Auburndale Ave., Ian Thomas, 26, arrested and charged with burglary. Police received a report that two men were kicking in the side door of the home and reported finding Thomas coming out of the house. The homeowner said her ex-boyfriend knew Thomas and said her TV was missing from the living room. Police could not find the other suspect.

11:07 p.m. – 2700 block of South Ave., Howard Glover, 46, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police received a complaint that a man was assaulting a woman at Sparkle Market and found Glover holding a woman against a wall and yelling at her. The woman told police that Glover drank too much and didn’t want her to leave him, but she denied that he hit her. Police said Glover was uncooperative, however, and kicked the windows of a police cruiser yelling, “(expletive} Trump!”

Monday, January 23

3:32 p.m. – 1500 block of Albert St., Ernest Cottle, II, 32, charged with leaving the scene of a crash, possession of heroin and cocaine. Police said Cottle was driving a vehicle involved in a crash at Fairgreen and Ford avenues. Police said he left the area after the crash and was found with drugs.

Tuesday, January 24

1:43 a.m. – 500 block of W. Boston Ave., Shephen Shackleford arrested and charged with driving under suspension, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana. Police said Shackleford ran after a traffic stop and had to be struck with a taser before he complied with an officer’s commands.

6:18 p.m. – 3200 Market St., Shay Brown, 25, charged with driving under suspension and possession of cocaine during a traffic stop.

6:41 p.m. – 800 block of Woodford Ave., a man reported that two televisions were stolen from his house. There were no signs of forced entry, and the man believed an acquaintance with a drug problem took the TVs.

8:41 p.m. – Overland and Lakewood avenues, Jasmine Riddle, 35, and Mack Peeples charged with breaking and entering. Police said the two broke into Shultz Towing. Peeples told police that she hopped the fence because she needed her daughter’s insulin that was there.