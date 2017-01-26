24 Green Bay coasts by YSU women



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team dropped an 84-51 decision to No. 24 Green Bay on Thursday night at the Beeghly Center.

With the defeat, YSU falls to 7-13 overall and 3-6 in the Horizon League. Green Bay is now 18-2 and 9-0 in the HL.

Leading the way offensively for YSU were sophomores Alison Smolinski and Melinda Trimmer. Both players finished with 10 points, which set a new career scoring high for Trimmer. All of the scoring for both players came in the second half.

The Penguins opened the game with a strong first period grabbing a 19-18 lead when Indiya Benjamin drained a 3-pointer just before the end-of-the-period buzzer. YSU hung tough until midway through the second quarter when the Phoenix shook off the pesky Penguins by scoring the final 14 points of the second period.

Green Bay led 10-3 just over two minutes into the game and held a 14-8 advantage at the 6:13 mark. The Penguins held the Phoenix to four points the rest of the period and closed it on an 11-4 spurt. Benjamin made three 3-pointers during stretch, including the one that beat the buzzer.

Green Bay scored the first eight points of the second period, and YSU’s first points came on a Morgan Olson bucket at the 5:38 mark. Morgan Brunner hit a 3-pointer a minute later to make the score 26-24, but the Penguins did not score again in the first half. Green Bay scored the final 14 points of the half, including seven coming from offensive rebounds. The Phoenix outscored the Guins 22-5 in the second stanza.

YSU went 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the opening period but just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Smolinski opened the session with a 3-pointer to stop the Phoenix run. The Penguins made five field goals in the third quarter, four of which were 3-pointers. Smolinski made three of the five field goals, included a pair of 3-pointers, while Kelley Wright and Trimmer each added buckets from beyond the 3-point arc.

Leading Green Bay was Jessica Lindstrom, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Mehryn Kraker added 17 points.

For the game, YSU made 16-of-55 attempts from the field, with 11 of the makes coming from behind the 3-point arc. Green Bay shot 54.1 percent making 33-of-61 attempts.

The Penguins are back at home on Saturday when they take on Milwaukee. Tipoff for the contest against the Panthers is set for 4:30 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information