5 arrested during Warren drug raid

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Five men were arrested during a raid by the Warren City Street Crimes Unit on Wednesday.

Police said heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash were found inside an apartment on Adams Avenue. Police said the heroin recovered also tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Dominique Murray, 24, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability.

Christopher Murray, 25, was charged with possession of heroin. Additional charges may be pending, police said.

Corey Yates, 25, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, and charges may be pending.

Kenyon McGriff, 21, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and having weapons while under disability.

Paul Gombos, Jr., 35, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.