Local Latino immigrants react to Trump’s Mexico wall plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump has begun to reshape U.S. immigration with recently signed executive orders. One of those actions paves the way for a wall to be built on the U.S. Mexico border.

Two Latino immigrants living in Youngstown don’t think the wall plan will work.

Dr. Alicia Prieto from Mexico and Bruno Serrano from Peru said they don’t think the barrier is needed.

“I feel like it is an unneeded expenditure. It is more of a symbolic gesture of what the administration wants to say,” Prieto said.

Serrano’s thoughts were a bit more forward, calling the idea racist.

“Let’s just put it as simple as that. It is a racist wall,” Surrano said.

The new orders Trump signed Wednesday also calls for additional border patrol forces.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan quit his position Thursday. According to CBS News, Morgan was asked to resign earlier this week by the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the agency.

Morgan’s departure was part of an effort by the incoming administration at the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection to show the agency will be headed in a new direction, a source told CBS News.

The President says the wall will not only help America with drug and crime issues but will help Mexico, too.

This will also help Mexico by deterring illegal immigration from Central American by disrupting violent cartel networks,” Trump said.

Serrano says America needs to stop its drug problems inside the country first so the smugglers and cartels don’t have business here.

Trump’s executive orders do not say how the wall will be paid for, but he suggested the money would come from a border tax which would help fund construction. Tax payers would pay for some construction initially but would be reimbursed by Mexico.