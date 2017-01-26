Newly naturalized citizens in Youngstown talk Trump immigration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries was naturalized Thursday during a ceremony at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Thamer Minwer Abu Alganam (Jordan), Ghadeer Mohammed Hussein Al Qtaishat (Jordan), Afzal Bibi (Pakistan), Maria Del Rosario Chaidez De Blount (Mexico), Ismael Jamil Mohamed (Syria), Fe Fernandez McIntosh (Phillippines), Emel Nmn Tung (Pakistan) said the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as American citizens.

The ceremony comes as President Donald Trump addresses Syrian refugees fleeing to the United States.

A draft of the executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and to suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days.

According to the U.N., refugees total nearly 21.3 million, half of them under age 18.

Mohamed said he is fearful for refugees in his home country.

“They are in need of help. It would be really good for them to come over here and settle down and have their own new life,” Mohamed said

Trump said it is going to become very hard to enter the United States. He said right now it is too easy.

Not all of the newly naturalized citizens in Youngtown were fearful of Trump’s plans. Ghadeer Al Qtaishat said he thinks Trump knows what he is doing.

“He is trying to protect the country. It’s our right to live in a safe country,” Ghadeer Al Qtaishat said.

It's estimated once the refugee program opens again, the total number of refugees in the United States would be cut in half from 110,000 to 50,000.