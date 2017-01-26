Nugget of Knowledge: Coffee & Donuts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Super snacks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

A 2012 study at Oxford University found that the fat in your food ends up on your waistline in less than four hours.

Let’s say a doughnut you just ate has about 200 calories.

Around 100 of those come from the 11g of fat in the doughnut, which will be on your waistline in hours.

Then your body will convert the remaining 100 calories of carbs and protein into another 13g of body fat sometime tomorrow…..unless you hit the gym and burn it off.

You’ll feel the effects of a cup of coffee or a glass of cola after just ten minutes, and you’ll reach the peak caffeine concentration in the blood after 45 minutes.

If you take the same caffeine dose in tablet form, you’ll reach the same peak caffeine level, but it will take longer…at least an hour to an hour and quarter to reach that peak.

For most people, the caffeine level in your body drops by half roughly every six hours.

So let’s say you have a cup of coffee for dinner…half of the caffeine from it is still circulating in your blood system at bedtime.

