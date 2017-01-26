Student Athlete: Jillian Greenburg

HERMITAGE, Pennsylania, (WYTV) – Jillian Greenburg has a natural feel for the game of basketball. The Hickory senior is a 2 year captain for the Hornets, with a great basketball IQ. PLUS, she’s just as sharp in the classroom, earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

At 5 feet tall, Jillian Greenburg packs a small but might punch for the Hickory basketball team.

“I mean I’m just used to everyone like saying I’m short,” said Greenburg. “But I don’t really focus on that, I just play how I usually play and then they can see how I do on the court.”

Jillian more than holds her own for the Hornets, leading the team with over 20 three pointers already this season. Plus, her defense also sets the tone.

“If coach needs me to guard a 5’8″, 5’9″ girl, I can do it and keep her in front of me.”

Jillian has played a big role in the success of the program, including a county-record 63 game win streak, ending just last season.

“I’m honored to be on the team, a part of it,” she said. “Now that I get to actually keep it going and make more things happen. However I can help my team, I’m always just working hard.”

Off the court, Jillian works just as hard. She carries a 4.0 GPA, and after college, plans to enter the Medical Field.

“When I heard that I was being put up for Student Athlete of the Week, I was really honored. All my hard work has paid off in and out of the classroom and on the court so it’s a big deal for me.”