Truckload of cat litter donated to local animal rescues

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers unloaded over 40,000 pounds of kitty litter, donated to help local animal shelters.

Falcon Transport donated a truck to pick up the kitty litter Thursday.

It will be handed out to local shelters, rescues, and humane societies.

“Every organization that shows up, they are so appreciative. They don’t have to go out and buy this cat litter, and all these organizations that are here, they help cats, they bring in cats either from inhumane situations, owner surrenders, strays,” said Jason Cooke, with Falcon Animal Rescue. “So they go through a lot of cat litter and cat litter is expensive, so we’re always happy to help and we love seeing all the rescues come together.”

Any litter that is left over will be stored and handed out as needed.