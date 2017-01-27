All-Star Game coming to Cleveland intensifies city’s sports high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Indians fans believe Cleveland landing baseball’s 2019 All-Star Game is just another sign of great things to come.

The Indians nearly won a World Series and in two years, their city will host the mid-summer classic.

The five-day event includes a home run derby and fan fest along with the game itself.

“I love the All-Star Game. It means so much to Cleveland and Ohio, specifically,” Kyle O’Brien said.

It will be the sixth time the All-Star Game has been held in Cleveland. The most recent was 20 years ago.

From the Republican National Convention to the Cavaliers’ NBA Finals victory and celebratory parade, it’s been a big year for Cleveland.

Cleveland Indians Owner Paul Dolan said the city is on a roll.

“It’s an important moment for our community,” he said. “In 1997, the economic impact of having the All-Star Game was approximately $40 million. We estimate in 2019, the impact will be $60 to $65 million.”

That’s nearly the same amount of money that was spent to improve Cleveland’s baseball stadium, helping it submit what the commissioner called the best bid for the All-Star Game.

“This ballpark is one that’s stood the test of time and it is an important factor in awarding a game,” said Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Landing the game is a boost for the city and Cleveland fans are embracing it.

“Cleveland sports fans are most loyal in sports history because how, the Browns aren’t that successful, sadly, but how there’s two winning teams on the verge of dominance again,” O’Brien said.

The Indians have had four straight winning seasons. Their big moment was winning the American League pennant last year before losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Cubs.

“Last year’s World Series was awesome, good for baseball. Bring a lot of fans back into the game, nice to see them. If they’re going to lose to somebody, might as well be the Cubs. They suffer like we do,” Robert Donadee said.

It was the Cubs’ first World Series title in 108 years. Cleveland still hasn’t won since 1948.

The 90th All-Star Game will be held during the 25th anniversary season of Progressive Field.