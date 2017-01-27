Farrell cruises past Hickory

Josh Frketic Published: Updated:
Kyi Wright drives to the basket against Hickory as he scored 19 points in the win.
Kyi Wright drives to the basket against Hickory as he scored 19 points in the win.

FARRELL, PA (WYTV)-Farrell outscored Hickory 41-24 in the second half as the Steelers cruised to their 6th region win of the year topping the Hornets 75-48 Friday night.

Three Farrell players scored in double-figures led by Kyi Wright with 19 points while Nylan Hosey had 17 and Jourdan Townsend added 16.

For Hickory, Donald Whitehead was the lone Hornet in double-figures with 13.

The win puts the Steelers in 2nd-place in Region 5 with a 6-3 league record and are 9-7 overall.

The loss drops Hickory to 4-5 in region play and 8-9 overall.

 

Related Posts