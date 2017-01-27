Flyer claiming Meander Dam could collapse panics Niles residents

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Flyers circulated on Niles’ south side, warning people of a catastrophic collapse of the Meander Dam, have residents scared. So Mayor Tom Scarnecchia went to the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District wanting answers.

Frackfree Mahoning Valley distributed the flyers that claim the Meander Reservoir is a “high hazard dam,” citing earthquakes caused by fracking.

Frackfree’s flyer warning of dam collapse (PDF)

Scarnecchia held up the flyer for all four board members to see and then he read from it.

“These residents, along with others living along the Mahoning River downstream, are at high risk.”

The flyer warned “loss of life is probable” and to contact Frackfree Mahoning Valley for more information.

“I sympathize with the people that called and came in because they are scared,” Scarnecchia said.

The MVSD operates the Meander Reservoir, which provides drinking water to much of Mahoning and parts of Trumbull counties. The dam was built in the early 1930s.

MVSD Board President Matt Blair was the first to respond to Scarnecchia’s concerns.

“The dam does not pose any type of health threat.”

Operations Manager Anthony Vigorito said the consultants haven’t found any cracks in the dam area so far.

He did say there are cracks in the road on top of the dam. Water leaks through them, which is not good for the dam, but Vigorito said the cracks pose no threat to the dam giving way.

There are plans to replace the road as part of an upcoming $28 million improvement project.

But the flyer specifically alluded to earthquakes generated by the fracking industry, and Mayor Scarnecchia brought it up.

“Does it have anything to do with the earthquakes and the fracking and all that? Will that hinder it more?” he asked. “I can’t speak to what an earthquake might do. I don’t know what the original design, if it was built for earthquakes, I have no idea.”

Should the dam give way, Vigorito said his office would be the first to go — and he’s not concerned. He said the dam is inspected every day.

In the end, Scarnecchia said he’s just going to have to trust them.

“I only hope that you are correct.”

There are plans in place on what to do should the dam pose a threat. The Sanitary District’s board also offered to meet with people who received the flyers in an effort to calm their fears, but no meeting date has been set.