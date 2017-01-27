Lakeview’s Garrison commits to Charleston

Lakeview senior wideout Jatise Garrison will sign with the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Garrison caught 38 passes this past season for 599 yards, and scored 4 touchdowns. He also recorded two interceptions on defense. His Bulldogs team finshed 6-4 on the season, and narrowly missed out on the Division IV playoffs.

The University of Charleston’s football team is coming off a 3-8 season. The Golden Eagles compete in the Mountain East Conference.

Garrison won’t be the only Lakeview football player headed to the college level. Senior lineman Hayden Lazzari has also committed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.