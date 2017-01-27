Multiple trucks crash on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Both lanes eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield are open following a multiple tractor-trailer accident.

The accident happened about 2:30 a.m. Friday when a semi overturned, causing a chain-reaction crash involving three other tractor-trailers.

One tractor-trailer remains in the median but will be removed at some point during the day.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on how badly they are hurt or what caused the accident.

Police from multiple departments and a hazmat crew were called to the scene to clean up spilled diesel fuel.