Nugget of Knowledge: Lost in Translation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some signs in windows around the world make a failed attempt at English. Here are some examples..

We have no good things to sell. –shop sign in Bali.

Are you haunted by the horribles? –Japanese medical form.

Do you run after your own nose?-Japanese medical form.

A sports jacket may be worn to dinner, but no trousers. –in a French hotel brochure.

Open for lunch and dinner..grill and roast your clients! -slogan of the Jakarta, Indonesia Hilton.

For turning tricks on Halloween. –sign in costume shop, Hong Kong.

If you want to do a vowel movement, don’t stop. –patient instruction sheet in Japan.

Adults: one tablet 3 times a day until passing away. –on a French prescription bottle.

Teeth extracted by the latest Methodists. -ad for a Hong Kong dentist.

