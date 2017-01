WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) РPolice say a woman had a kitchen sink stolen from her Warren home Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, the woman said someone broke into her home between 8-11:15 a.m. when she wasn’t there.

She told police a screen door had been peeled away, the main entrance appeared to be broken with a shovel and there were holes in the walls.

She then noticed her stainless steel double sink was removed and missing.

She added that nothing else appeared to be stolen.