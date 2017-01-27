Police: Man chucks water bottle at Youngstown cruiser, fights officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown was arrested and is facing multiple charges after police say he was combative and threatening.

According to a police report, the incident started just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone threw a water bottle at a police cruiser traveling down South Avenue.

The officer pulled around to confront the person who threw it, later identified as Jimmy Torres, who was yelling “(expletive) you!” at the officer.

The officer pulled into the nearby parking lot of Gas Mart and Torres ran inside in an attempt to hide, according to the report.

Torres became combative with the officer inside the store and attempted to punch the officer in the head. The officer then deployed his taser on Torres but the first shot did not work. Torres then attempted to take the taser from the officer and a struggle ensued.

The officer was able to get Torres under control and placed him under arrest.

Police found a crack pipe and three baggies of marijuana in Torres’ pocket.

Torres is facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.