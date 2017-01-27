Project on tap to connect YSU, Eastern Gateway and Mercy Health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, stopped in Youngstown Friday to talk about creating jobs and improving Ohio’s roads and sidewalks.

One particular project he highlighted focuses on downtown Youngstown. The proposal is called the Youngstown Smart Corridor project. The city submitted the idea last year to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and if approved, it could create more improvements for downtown Youngstown.

With President Trump wanting to invest a lot of money into America’s infrastructure, Senator Sherrod Brown says this is the perfect time to put Ohioans back to work with projects like Youngstown Smart Corridor.

Brown proposed a legislative piece called Buy American, which calls for all taxpayer-funded projects to use American-made products and workers.

“This is exactly what I think the public wants. It is what the President talked about in his campaign, and we want to deliver on it,” Brown said.

If the city were to receive federal grants for the project, leaders say there will be major upgrades to roads, sidewalks, and sewers. Also, there would be the addition of bike lanes in Youngstown and aesthetic improvements.

Mayor John McNally said the project will help the city build on what they’ve been able to do so far.

“When we were down in D.C. talking about our application with the folks from the Department of Transportation, we really focused on Wick and Lincoln avenues – the work that’s going on right now,” McNally said.

The Smart Corridor Project will help connect Youngstown State University with Eastern Gateway Community College and Mercy Health.

“This project will make it easier for hundreds of students and Eastern Gateway Community College students in the health sciences field to travel to and from St. Elizabeth Hospital where they do many of their clinical rotations,” said Don Koenig, Mercy Health executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The Smart Corridor project is just a proposal at this point. Brown said he is they will have a better timeline and definitive answer when President Trump creates specific infrastructure plans.