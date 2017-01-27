Remodeled Liberty expo center hosting first big show

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The newly-remodeled Liberty Metroplex is hosting its first big show this weekend.

The Nature Stone Tri-County Home Show kicked off Friday morning at the expo center on Motor Inn Drive.

With over 100 vendors specializing in home remodeling and decor, the show is designed to give visitors a glimpse at pre-season special prices.

Organizers said they’re excited to be among the first shows inside the renovated exhibition center.

“A lot of people remember the metroplex. Universal Development has taken it over and they’ve done a fantastic job of refurbishing everything here and it’s just gonna be very, very popular. The building is just beautiful,” said Dominic Baragona, president of Mid America Events.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.