2017 All-American Conference Football Schedules

2017 All-American Conference Football Schedule

Boardman Spartans

Aug. 25 – at East, 7

Sept. 1 – Howland, 7

Sept. 8 – at Jackson, 7

Sept. 15 – at Steubenville, 7

Sept. 22 – Mooney, 7

Sept. 29 – Canfield, 7

Oct. 6 – at Harding, 7

Oct. 13 – at Ursuline, 7

Oct. 20 – Fitch, 7

Oct. 27 – Lakeside, 7

Brookfield Warriors

Aug. 25 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 1 – Springfield, 7

Sept. 8 – at Cuyahoga Heights, 7

Sept. 15 – Liberty, 7

Sept. 22 – at South Range, 7

Sept. 29 – Edgewood, 7

Oct. 6 – at Girard, 7

Oct. 13 – LaBrae, 7

Oct. 20 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 27 – Champion, 7

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Aug. 25 – Valley Christian, 7

Sept. 1 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 7

Sept. 8 – East Palestine, 7

Sept. 15 – LaBrae, 7

Sept. 22 – at Liberty, 7

Sept. 29 – Girard, 7

Oct. 6 – at Struthers, 7

Oct. 13 – at Champion, 7

Oct. 20 – Brookfield, 7

Oct. 27 – at Newton Falls, 7

Canfield Cardinals

Aug. 25 – at Louisville, 7

Sept. 1 – Alliance, 7

Sept. 8 – at Chardon, 7

Sept. 15 – Lakeside, 7

Sept. 22 – Struthers, 7

Sept. 29 – at Boardman, 7

Oct. 6 – Niles, 7

Oct. 13 – East, 7

Oct. 20 – at Howland, 7

Oct. 27 – at Poland, 7

Champion Golden Flashes

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK, 7

Sept. 1 – Rittman, 7

Sept. 8 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 15 – at Girard, 7

Sept. 22 – LaBrae, 7

Sept. 29 – Newton Falls, 7

Oct. 6 – at Liberty, 7

Oct. 13 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 20 – at Lakeview, 7

Oct. 27 – at Brookfield, 7

East Panthers

Aug. 25 – Boardman, 7

Sept. 1 – Ursuline, 7

Sept. 8 – at Lakeside, 7

Sept. 15 – at Niles, 7

Sept. 22 – at Fitch, 7

Sept. 29 – Howland, 7

Oct. 6 – Poland, 7

Oct. 13 – at Canfield, 7

Oct. 20 – Harding, 7

Oct. 27 – Hubbard, 7

Edgewood Warriors

Aug. 25 – Lakeside, 7

Sept. 1 – at Jefferson, 7

Sept. 8 – Hubbard, 7

Sept. 15 – Newbury, 7

Sept. 22 – at Poland, 7

Sept. 29 – at Brookfield, 7

Oct. 6 – Lakeview, 7

Oct. 14 – at St. John, TBA

Oct. 20 – Struthers, 7

Oct. 27 – at Niles, 7

Fitch Falcons

Aug. 25 – at Hudson, 7

Sept. 1 –at Brunswick, 7

Sept. 8 – Louisville, 7

Sept. 15 – at Harding, 7

Sept. 22 – East, 7

Sept. 29 – Massillon, 7

Oct. 6 – Lakeside, 7

Oct. 13 – Erie McDowell (PA), 7

Oct. 20 – at Boardman, 7

Oct. 27 – at Mooney, 7

Girard Indians

Aug. 24 – Niles, 7

Sept. 1 – Hubbard, 7

Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK, 7

Sept. 15 – Champion, 7

Sept. 22 – at Jefferson, 7

Sept. 29 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 6 – Brookfield, 7

Oct. 13 – at Newton Falls, 7

Oct. 20 – at LaBrae, 7

Oct. 27 – Liberty, 7

Harding Raiders

Aug. 25 – at Canton McKinley, 7

Sept. 1 – at Pinkerington Central, 7

Sept. 8 – Massillon, 7

Sept. 15 – Fitch, 7

Sept. 22 – Ursuline, 7

Sept. 29 – Lakeside, 7

Oct. 6 – Boardman, 7

Oct. 13 – at Mooney, 7

Oct. 20 – at East, 7

Oct. 27 – North Clarkson (Canada), 7

Howland Tigers

Aug. 25 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 1 – at Boardman, 7

Sept. 8 – at Parma, 7

Sept. 15 – Poland, 7

Sept. 22 – at Hubbard, 7

Sept. 29 – at East, 7

Oct. 6 – Perry Traditional (PA), 7

Oct. 12 – at Niles, 7

Oct. 20 – Canfield, 7

Oct. 27 – Akron East, 7

Hubbard Eagles

Aug. 25 – University Prep (PA), 7

Sept. 1 – at Girard, 7

Sept. 8 – at Edgewood, 7

Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 22 – Howland, 7

Sept. 29 – at Niles, 7

Oct. 6 – Jefferson, 7

Oct. 13 – at Struthers, 7

Oct. 20 – Poland, 7

Oct. 27 – at East, 7

Jefferson Falcons

Aug. 25 – at Grand Valley, 7

Sept. 1 – Edgewood, 7

Sept. 8 – Poland, 7

Sept. 15 – at Struthers, 7

Sept. 22 – Girard, 7

Sept. 29 – at Lakeview, 7

Oct. 6 – at Hubbard, 7

Oct. 13 – Liberty, 7

Oct. 20 – Niles, 7

Oct. 27 – at LaBrae, 7

LaBrae Vikings

Aug. 25 – at Conneaut, 7

Sept. 1 – at Warren JFK, 7

Sept. 8 – Lakeview, 7

Sept. 15 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Sept. 22 – at Champion, 7

Sept. 29 – Liberty, 7

Oct. 6 – Newton Falls, 7

Oct. 13 – at Brookfield, 7

Oct. 20 – Girard, 7

Oct. 27 – Jefferson, 7

Lakeside Dragons

Aug. 25 – at Edgewood, 7

Sept. 1 – Madison, 7

Sept. 8 – East, 7

Sept. 15 – at Canfield, 7

Sept. 22 – Rocky River, 7

Sept. 29 – at Harding, 7

Oct. 6 – at Fitch, 7

Oct. 13 – University, 7

Oct. 20 – Erie Central, 7

Oct. 27 – at Boardman, 7

Lakeview Bulldogs

Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7

Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7

Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7

Sept. 22 – Niles, 7

Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7

Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7

Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7

Oct. 20 – Champion, 7

Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7

Liberty Leopards

Aug. 25 – Struthers, 7

Sept. 1 – at Lakeview, 7

Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Sept. 15 – at Brookfield, 7

Sept. 22 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Sept. 29 – at LaBrae, 7

Oct. 6 – Champion, 7

Oct. 13 – at Jefferson, 7

Oct. 20 – Newton Falls, 7

Oct. 27 – at Girard, 7

Newton Falls Tigers

Aug. 25 – Waterloo, 7

Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Sept. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Sept. 15 – Rootstown, 7

Sept. 22 – at Newbury, 7

Sept. 29 – at Champion, 7

Oct. 6 – at LaBrae, 7

Oct. 13 – Girard, 7

Oct. 20 – at Liberty, 7

Oct. 27 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Niles Red Dragons

Aug. 24 – at Girard, 7

Sept. 1 – at Poland, 7

Sept. 8 – Struthers, 7

Sept. 15 – East, 7

Sept. 22 – at Lakeview, 7

Sept. 29 – Hubbard, 7

Oct. 6 – at Canfield, 7

Oct. 12 – Howland, 7

Oct. 20 – at Jefferson, 7

Oct. 27 – Edgewood, 7

Poland Bulldogs

Aug. 25 – Marlington, 7

Sept. 1 – Niles, 7

Sept. 8 – at Jefferson, 7

Sept. 15 – at Howland, 7

Sept. 22 – Edgewood, 7

Sept. 29 – at Struthers, 7

Oct. 6 – at East, 7

Oct. 13 – Lakeview, 7

Oct. 20 – at Hubbard, 7

Oct. 27 – Canfield, 7

Struthers Wildcats

Aug. 25 – at Liberty, 7

Sept. 1 – Crestview, 7

Sept. 8 – at Niles, 7

Sept. 15 – Jefferson, 7

Sept. 22 – at Canfield, 7

Sept. 29 – Poland, 7

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Oct. 13 – Hubbard, 7

Oct. 20 – at Edgewood, 7

Oct. 27 – at Lakeview, 7