Cub scouts search, teach at Camp Stambaugh

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Local cub scouts had some winter fun Saturday morning.

Young scouts in the Whispering Pines District gathered at Camp Stambaugh to participate in “Cub Scout Freeze Out Go.”

The event was thought up after the craze of “Pokemon Go.”

Scouts searched outdoors for little monsters and taught them different skills like first aid, tech repair, agility, and knowledge.

Event creators said it wasn’t only about having fun away from technology, but also learning what to do in tough situations.

“They’ve had nothing but a fire-stove keeping them warm,” said Stephanie Kelly, Whispering Pines District Chair. “So there’s no central heat, there’s no Wi-Fi, there’s nothing of that nature. They’re here, just being and existing in a primitive environment.”

There were safety measures and personnel on hand in case any of the scouts got too cold.

Organizers are hoping that events like this help younger scouts grow as people teach them the importance of working with others.