Globetrotters team up with Red Cross for visit to Valley



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Harlem Globetrotters are in town and they’re encouraging people to give back.

The world famous basketball team recently joined forces with the Red Cross as its official charity partner.

The Globetrotters played one of their two games at the Covelli Centre Saturday afternoon. A local Red Cross chapter came out to support the team and collect donations from the audience.

Red Cross members said they are trying to raise a couple thousand dollars from the event. All of the proceeds would go to help people in the Valley.

“Globetrotters are all about family and doing good work and so is Red Cross,” Karen Conklin of Red Cross said. “So it was a natural partnership.”

The Globetrotters’ second game starts at 7 p.m.