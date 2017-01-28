Grading and seeding now required on demolition sites in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Youngstown is changing how it demolishes vacant properties and so far, everyone seems to like the new rules.

Starting this year, any company that contracts with the city to demolish a property must also agree to grade and seed the land.

City demolition crews are also required to do the same thing.

In the past, the city has complained that a muddy mess was often times left after a house or building came down.

Mayor John McNally says the seeding is important.

“The last remaining piece in some of that is the seeding of the property. So once you get it graded out to a nice level, it’s not perfectly level but a real good level, if you seed it with some slower growing grass, that makes the neighborhood look that much better,” he said.

McNally also said the land where the old Wick Avenue auto dealerships once stood was seeded and he’s pleased with how it looks.