Grove City gets by Erie East with a big second half

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City notches a 57-45 win over Erie East after trailing at the half, 27-25. Logan Lutz was one of three Eagles to score in double figures with 15 (5-7 FT). The others were Isaac Thrasher and Kameron Patterson who scored 11 and 10 for coach Jeff Loughry’s group.

The Eagles improve to 13-4 overall after their win. Grove City made 19 of 23 free throws to accumulate an 82.6% for the game.

Erie East drops to 4-10 on the season after suffering through their fifth consecutive loss. Shaq Evans led the Warriors with 12 points and Barry Thompson had 10.

Grove City will meet Hickory on Tuesday at home and again versus Farrell on Friday. East welcomes McDowell on Tuesday.