Harris & Comer combine to score 54 points; Ursuline rallies for win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sophomore Dayshanette Harris collected 31 points in Ursuline’s 64-58 victory over Hathaway Brown. Harris also tallied 10 rebounds. The Irish rallied after trailing 29-19 at halftime.

Simone Comer added 23 for the 8-9 Irish and Anyah Curd scored 5 while hauling down a team-high 13 points. Ursuline won the contest despite shooting 1 of 18 from beyond the three-point arc.

DK Lawson (Purdue commit) led Hathaway Brown (9-9) with 19 points and 13 boards. Hannah Harlor totaled 16 points as well.

On Wednesday, Ursuline will meet Canton Central Catholic on the road. The Lady Blazers return home for Senior Night against Cornerstone Christian Academy on Thursday (7 pm).