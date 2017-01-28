New Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty hosts first public event

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The newly remodeled Liberty Metroplex, now called the Metroplex Expo Center, is hosting its first public event this weekend since reopening.

The Nature Stone Tri-County Home Show has about 70 home decor and remodeling vendors and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

“This morning, the vendors were here getting ready and they chose the businesses on Belmont to go have breakfast at, so that pulled in a crowd that normally would be here,” said Briana Simeone, the event coordinator.

People were getting some home improvement tips while enjoying the newly renovated space.

“The last time I was here was 10 years ago for a wedding and they have done so much beautiful work here. It’s gorgeous and I know it’s going to be wonderful for the community to have this amount of floor space for any amount of activities,” said Erin Danchise of Warren.

The center has been remodeled with new drywall, lighting, plumbing and paint. There’s still work being done to the front of the building though.

“We’re gutting the hotel and we are turning that into indoor self storage and it’s supposed to open at the beginning of the summer,” Simeone said.

Having the Metroplex running again will hopefully bring more people to the area who will invest in the community.

“We really want to bring customers back to the area for the local businesses, as well as things we can bring to the Expo Center,” Simeone said.