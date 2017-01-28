Popular teen clothing company to close all stores

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Wet Seal announced it is closing all of its stores and laying off its workers.

In a letter to employees, company officials said they were not able to raise enough funds or find a buyer to keep the stores open.

The chain has 171 stores in 42 states.

Two other American retailers, American Apparel and The Limited, recently notified employees they would lose their jobs in connection with bankruptcy filings.

Sears and Macy’s also announced mass closures of their department stores this year.