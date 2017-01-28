Youngstown’s oldest jazz club reopens, owner still looking to sell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday night, for the first time in six months, Youngstown’s oldest jazz club reopened.

Now that the owner has recovered from surgery, the music is being played once again at Frieda’s, on the corner of Belmont and Rayen avenues.

The club’s owner, 82-year-old Frieda Anderson Martin, said the club has been around since 1980.

A few big names have performed there, including Big Boogie D, a local musician whose real name is Willie Mitchell, who she started with.

“There’s Cedric Hobbs and even right now there’s David Page, Gary Struthers, Howard Howe, Teddy Panatella. Most of the young men who play jazz have been here over the years though,” Martin said.

Because of her recent health issues, she’s been thinking about getting rid of the club, trying to sell it because she said she’s been there long enough.

Martin also said how grateful she is to be in good health and that she always loved jazz.

“I love people and I really enjoy what I do and try to give the people in the community something they can enjoy and like,” Martin said.

Martin said because she had no buyers, the state made her reopen the club.

The club will be continuously open on Friday and Saturday nights until Martin can find a buyer and retire.