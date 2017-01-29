Keeping the tradition: Historical Society plans cookie table fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is once again utilizing a Youngstown-area tradition to raise funds — the cookie table.

The Historical Society owns the Tyler History Center, where it will hold its fifth annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds help benefit the Historical Society.

“Cookie tables are a very unique wedding tradition here in the Mahoning Valley … so we capitalized on that in creating a fundraising event … it’s what we call a wedding event without all the commitment,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Historical Society.

The event will offer light refreshments before unveiling a large cookie table, which Lawson said in the past has consisted of more than 7,000 cookies.

But, the event is also a competition.

“We have a baking contest, so people both amateur and professional are invited to sign up and submit their recipes for judging,” Lawson said.

Lawson also explained how wonderful the response to the event has been over the years.

“We’ve literally outgrown the building in terms of having as many people who want to come. Last year we had well over 300 people for the event. We’re going to have to tighten that up a little bit so tickets are limited in terms of getting into this event, but it’s a great fundraiser,” he said.

Over the past four years, the event has raised over $40,000.

The cost this year is $50 per ticket.