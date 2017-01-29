Sen. Portman on refugee order: ‘It was not properly vetted’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees has sent shock waves all over, sparking several protests in U.S. cities as hundreds of millions of people have been temporarily stopped from entering the country.

Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman appeared on CNN Sunday morning and spoke of Trump’s rule.

“One — it is not a ban,” he said. “However, I think it was not properly vetted. So you have an extreme vetting proposal that didn’t get the vetting it should have had. And as a result, in the implementation, we’ve seen some problems.”

The order stops people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for three months. It also suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.

The order could be felt in Youngstown.

In October, the catholic diocese had conversations in the fall about helping out refugees. They held a community forum, discussing the thought of bringing in 25 or 30 refugees.

“They had suggested they were open to it, but with this ban, there would be no opportunity for them,” Democratic Rep. John Boccieri said.

As for the CoreCivic, Youngstown Mayor John McNally said the executive order should not effect work there.

The facility houses detainees or immigrants that are caught crossing the border illegally.

“Yeah, no issues going forward,” McNally said. “They’re held in our facility pending a return to another country or detention hearing.”

McNally said he expects that facility to be filled with inmates and detainees by mid summer.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe said Saturday he is open to immigrants and refugees to the commonwealth.

“They have chosen to come and live with us here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “And I say to them, you are welcome here.”