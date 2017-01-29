Youngstown church hosts annual Mass for Life service



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Columba’s Catherdal held a special service Sunday, hosting its annual Mass for Life.

During this time, the catholic church remembers the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown says 55 million children have died from abortions since the Supreme Courts decision.

The Mass of Life isn’t just a prayer for abortion though.

“Praying for those in the final days of their life that they’re treated with dignity and respect,” said David Schmidt, Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. “Rather than resorting to physician assistant suicide or the like. To celebrate those who deal with handicaps that still find life meaningful.”

Expectant mothers, fathers and families received blessings for their unborn babies during mass as well.