Driver sentenced for fatal Warren Twp. hit-and-run

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was sentenced to six months in the county jail for hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene.

Charles Hillyer pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the accident in December of 2014.

He was identified as the driver who hit 25-year-old Tony Wells, of Warren, in Warren Township.

Police said Wells was found dead around 6:15 a.m. on Main Avenue NW, south of Dover Avenue.

Wells was wearing dark clothing when he was struck and had no lights on his bike, according to police.

Hillyer was also sentenced to two years of probation following his release from jail.