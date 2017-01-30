Filing taxes this year will cost those without health insurance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tax season is here again but this year, a new presidential administration and the fate of the Affordable Care Act have some asking questions about how to file.

Taxpayers are starting to get their paperwork together and bring it to preparers.

Jaime Trunick took advantage of filing her taxes early. She did it this past weekend at Tax 29 in Boardman.

“I like to get all of my stuff together as soon as I get it and come in. That way, it’s done, I don’t have to worry…I don’t have to rush and if I get any return, I can make plans for it,” she said.

Trunick said staying organized makes the filing process quicker. She brings all of her information in one orange folder.

Andrew Reigstad, who filed Trunick’s taxes, said his clients have some different concerns this year.

“One of the major questions this year is dealing with the healthcare law. How is the healthcare law going to affect my taxes? How big is the penalty going to be if I don’t have health insurance?”

When filing taxes, you have to report if you have health insurance. If you don’t, it’s going to cost you.

Last year, the penalty was 1 percent of your income.

“This year, that penalty is more than double, up to 2.5 percent of your modified adjusted gross income, so those taxpayers who did not have health insurance may see an extra penalty,” Reigstad said.

He said they do see a lot of people filing taxes who don’t have health insurance.

It’s always a good idea to bring a copy of your tax return from the previous year because it will speed up the filing process. You will also need W-2 forms from all of your employers and 1099 forms if you’ve completed contract work.

If you haven’t taken advantage of filing your taxes, you have until April 18.