Game of the Week: Lisbon at #8 Columbiana, 1/30 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Monday, January 30, 2017 (Live, 7:30 pm on MyYTV)
Lisbon (14-2, 4-2) at #8 Columbiana (19-0, 6-0)
Recent Meetings
Jan. 9, 2017 – Columbiana, 68-62
Feb. 1, 2016 – Columbiana, 68-61
Jan. 11, 2016 – Lisbon, 49-42
Last Meetings: January 9, 2017
Kayla Muslovski scored 20 points as the Clippers handed Lisbon their first setback of the season, 68-62. Alexis Cross and Brittany Mook added 17 points and 13 for the victorious Lady Clippers. For Lisbon, Karlee Pezzano led the Blue Devils with 20 points. She also scored her 1,000th point of her career – becoming just the third Lady Blue Devil to do so. Mackenzie Mason tallied a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds).
Results
Lisbon
Leetonia 38 Blue Devils 35
Blue Devils 72 Mineral Ridge 30
Blue Devils 80 Wellsville 18
Blue Devils 60 Southern 41
Columbiana 68 Blue Devils 62
Blue Devils 63 Leetonia 51
Blue Devils 62 Beaver Local 57
Blue Devils 49 Jackson-Milton 44
Blue Devils 71 Crestview 41
Blue Devils 66 Lowellville 50
Blue Devils 76 Sebring 21
Blue Devils 106 Wellsville 25
Blue Devils 62 Western Reserve 29
Blue Devils 77 East Palestine 32
Blue Devils 64 South Range 62
Blue Devils 48 United 28
Columbiana
Clippers 76 Wellsville 20
Clippers 74 Southern 26
Clippers 91 East Liverpool 15
Clippers 57 Leetonia 34
Clippers 68 Lisbon 62
Clippers 51 Jackson-Milton 47
Clippers 77 Wellsville 38
Clippers 71 Mathews 35
Clippers 63 United 10
Clippers 58 Springfield 35
Clippers 78 East Palestine 30
Clippers 88 Mineral Ridge 41
Clippers 63 Southern 28
Clippers41 South Range 31
Clippers 66 Crestview 52
Clippers 78 Lowellville 20
Clippers 56 McDonald 30
Clippers 83 Sebring 20
Clippers 56 Western Reserve 29
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Columbiana, 68.2; Lisbon, 61.3
Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 31.7; Lisbon, 39.7
Game Notes: On Thursday, the Lady Clippers topped Wellsville – 76-20 – in what turned out to be Columbiana’s White Tier clinching matchup. The Clippers won at least a share of the league title. Kayla Muslovski scored 25 points for Columbiana in the victory. Over their last three games, the Clippers have averaged 80.3 points. Of their 19 games, Columbiana has allowed just two teams to score 50 points or more (Lisbon & Crestview).
The Blue Devils have allowed just three opponents to score 55-points or more this season. In their last outing, Lisbon was leading by 6 (29-23) entering the fourth quarter before losing 38-35 to Leetonia on Thursday. Karlee Pezzano scored a game-high 21 points.
Remaining Schedule
Lisbon
Feb. 2 – at Southern, 7:15
Feb. 4 – Beaver Local, 7:15
Feb. 9 – McDonald, 7:15
Feb. 15 – at Salem, 7:15
Columbiana
Feb. 2 – Leetonia, 6
Feb. 4 – Mooney, 12