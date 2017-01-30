McDonald Boys move up in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points: :

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (23) 17-0 239

2, Newark (1) 17-0 208

3, Massillon Jackson 14-1 164

4, Wooster 15-0 143

5, N. Can. Hoover 13-2 84

6, Pickerington Cent. 15-2 73

7, Tol. St. John’s 13-2 71

8, Lorain 12-2 68

9, Tol. St. Francis 13-2 60

10, Upper Arlington 14-2 55

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 35. Springfield 33. Sidney 16. Cols. Northland 15. Lakewood St. Edward 15. Mason 13.

DIVISION II

1, Upper Sandusky (17) 16-0 216

2, Cols. South (5) 17-0 196

3, Day. Dunbar 14-2 162

4, Franklin (1) 14-1 119

5, Trotwood-Madison 13-2 98

6, McArthur Vinton County 14-1 91

7, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 73

8, Kettering Alter 14-2 65

9, Wapakoneta 16-1 48

10, Cin. Wyoming 14-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 25. Cin. Taft 21. Wauseon 19. Vermilion 17. Cle. Benedictine 16. Akr. SVSM 14.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (15) 15-0 209

2, Labrae (5) 15-0 182

3, Oak Hill (1) 18-0 181

4, Versailles (1) 16-1 159

5, Haviland Wayne Trace 14-1 122

6, Proctorville Fairland (1) 15-1 106

7, Brookville 15-1 82

8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13-3 51

9, Cle. VASJ 9-5 47

10, Berlin Hiland 14-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 30. Cols. Grandview Hts. 23. South Range (1) 16. Tipp City Bethel 16. Pemberville Eastwood 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Defiance Ayersville (17) 14-0 207

2, McDonald (1) 15-1 171

3, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 15-2 155

4, Grove City Christian 15-2 134

5, S. Charleston SE (1) 14-1 114

6, Bristol (1) 15-1 111

7, Ft. Loramie 9-5 75

8, Cornerstone Christian (3) 12-4 61

9, Waterford 10-3 59

(tie)Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 59

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 34. W. Unity Hilltop 27. 13, Sidney Fairlawn 22. Warren JFK 17. Portsmouth Clay 16.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)